Crane accident kills a man in Palm Beach

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX)-- A large crane truck ran over and killed a man Tuesday morning in Palm Beach, closing South County Road at Royal Palm Way.
Police say after hitting and killing the pedestrian the crane continued for about a mile because the driver didn't realize a person was struck.
The crane was heading east on Royal Palm and turning south on South County Road when the incident occurred. It ended up stopping on Jungle Road.
Keith Nardone, who saw the scene unfold, said he frantically beeped his horn and tried to get the driver's attention. "The next thing I know I saw the little man fall underneath the truck, in the middle of the truck not in front of the truck, but he fell under the truck and I see him holding on and the truck was dragging him and I tried to toot my horn and make the guy stop."
Police say the driver, Christopher Geroda of Royal Palm Beach, is cooperating with them.
The crane is owned by Beyel Crane and Rigging. Geroda's co-workers say he has been with the company more than twenty years and is extremely distraught.
Geroda has seen a grief counselor and has not been charged.
Police identified the victim as 68-year-old James Brennan of West Palm Beach.