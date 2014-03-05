Discover your dog's DNA with easy at home kit

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Three years ago, I walked into Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League to shoot "Peggy's Picks", a weekly segment Fox 29 airs introducing viewers to a dog or cat up for adoption at the shelter. That day ended up being very special because an adorable dog was the "Star Pet of the Day", and I knew he was coming home with me.

Now, Willie and I return to the place where we met to learn what breeds make him up. "Most dogs we adopt out from Peggy Adams are a mix breed, and we make our best guest as to what they're made of," said Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League's CEO and Executive Director Rich Anderson. "But this DNA test that we offer here is just a real fun, easy way to really find out what's in their heritage."

In the past, learning a dog's DNA was a bit invasive. Now, thanks to these kits, you can skip the blood work and do it yourself. "We sell the kits here. Take it home, and it's just a swab to the inside of their cheek. Swab it. You send it to the company by mail, and in three weeks, you get a full history of what the parents, the grandparents and the great-grandparents were."

It's also good to know what breed(s) make up your dog in case it's prone to health issues such as hip dysplasia. "Certain breeds have certain characteristics and health issues that can be common. You might also want to find out what's driving some of their behavior that doesn't seem to match what they look like. Maybe it's a herding dog or it's a digger, but you don't see that type of a dog by the looks of it. Then, you do the DNA test, and you'll find out, 'Oh yeah, it's defiantly a herding dog. It doesn't look like an Australian shepherd but sure enough.'"

In a few weeks, Willie's results were in. He's is a Cockapoo, a Cocker Spaniel mixed with a Poodle.

Both Cocker Spaniels and Poodles are known to be friendly and playful. Cocker Spaniels tend to retrieve and play with inappropriate items which is maybe why Willie is always pulling items out of the trash to play with. While Poodle tends to have some aggressive tendencies which explains why Willie sometimes goes after his puppy brothers.

Doggie DNA Kits by Wisdom Panel Insights run you $65. Pick up yours at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.