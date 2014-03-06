KKK flag removed from west Boca Raton home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

KKK flag removed from west Boca Raton home

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
By Dan Corcoran

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - A wife in west Boca Raton is trying to do what neighbors and civil rights groups cannot. She is putting a stop - for now - to her husband's Ku Klux Klan flag display that has so many in the neighborhood up in arms.

On Wednesday evening, the flag with the symbols and lettering of the KKK, came down for what could be the last time. The man who has been flying the flag in his front yard now says he will replace it with an American flag.

It was an abrupt change from the owner's stance the night before.

"It's my patriotic duty," said the man who's only identified himself as Mr. K. Hayes. On his business card he refers to himself as a recruiter for the Knights Party of the Ku Klux Klan.

His wife, Marla Curley, spoke candidly about how she asked Hayes to take the flag down. Curley said she did not want the negative attention anymore.

There was much attention focused on the KKK flag, a 'Members Wanted' sign, and even a noose that was on display in the front yard. "That was a bad joke," said Curley of the noose.

On Wednesday, members of the Anti-Defamation League of south Florida publicly condemned Hayes' display.

Hayes had said the flag represented his heritage. The ADL disagreed. "What he's displaying is hate and there's no comparison between the two," said Yael Hershfield, who is based in the Boca Raton office of the ADL.

The flag is gone - for now. Hayes said he had no interest in apologizing to anyone when he never broke the law.

"I apologize for my husband putting that up," said his wife.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

