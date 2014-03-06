Family of child killed in school bus crash widening lawsuit - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Family of child killed in school bus crash widening lawsuit

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
By Chris Stewart

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - The family of a Port St. Lucie boy, killed in a 2012 school bus crash, is widening its wrongful-death lawsuit.

Lawyers for 9-year-old Aaron Beauchamp's family just unveiled new details of the suit which claims the seat cushion Aaron was sitting on was defective and the seat belt he was wearing failed when his school bus drove into the path of a tractor trailer two years ago this month.

West Palm Beach lawyer Matt E. Haynes, of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath announced the firm will sue five "major national manufacturers" as part of a negligence complaint pending against the school district.

"What we really want to accomplish is that the manufacturers become aware of this problem if they aren't already so we can change it so this preventable tragedy doesn't happen in the future to someone else's son or daughter," said  Lance Ivey, another Beauchamp family attorney.

The lawyers would not say how much they are hoping to get in this suit.

Beauchamp, a Frances K. Sweet Elementary School fourth-grade student, died March 26, 2012 in an accident involving a St. Lucie County school bus and a semi at the intersection of Okeechobee and Midway roads.

Melissa E. Holsman, Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers, contributed to this report.

