Family of child killed in school bus crash widening lawsuit

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - The family of a Port St. Lucie boy, killed in a 2012 school bus crash, is widening its wrongful-death lawsuit.
Lawyers for 9-year-old Aaron Beauchamp's family just unveiled new details of the suit which claims the seat cushion Aaron was sitting on was defective and the seat belt he was wearing failed when his school bus drove into the path of a tractor trailer two years ago this month.
West Palm Beach lawyer Matt E. Haynes, of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey & Fronrath announced the firm will sue five "major national manufacturers" as part of a negligence complaint pending against the school district.
"What we really want to accomplish is that the manufacturers become aware of this problem if they aren't already so we can change it so this preventable tragedy doesn't happen in the future to someone else's son or daughter," said Lance Ivey, another Beauchamp family attorney.
The lawyers would not say how much they are hoping to get in this suit.
Beauchamp, a Frances K. Sweet Elementary School fourth-grade student, died March 26, 2012 in an accident involving a St. Lucie County school bus and a semi at the intersection of Okeechobee and Midway roads.
Melissa E. Holsman, Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers, contributed to this report.