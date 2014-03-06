Meet our Pet of the Week Maxi. He's a 2-year-old pit bull mix who's up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Maxi:

"Hello, my name is Maxi, and I'm just a young girl with a lust for life! And it shows with all the activities I like to do - like playing with my toys, swimming, a good game of tug a war with you, and so much more! I'm full of energy and want a human friend that can keep up with me. Sometimes I get excited and just want to jump for joy. I could use your help with that. I know I shouldn't do it, but sometimes I just can't help myself. But I can sit down, give you my paw and lay down! So that's a good start, right?! By the way, I would like to be the only pet in the house - that way I don't have to share and I can have your undivided attention! Sometimes when I need attention, I'll bark at you to let you know that I want something. As we get to know each other, you'll figure out exactly what I'm asking for with each bark. You ready?!"

