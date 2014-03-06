Tunie's Tip on lowering cholesterol - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tunie's Tip on lowering cholesterol

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - It's important to have a healthy heart, and Solgar's CoQ-10 is an excellent way to improve your heart's health.

"CoQ-10 is a powerful antioxident that all our bodies need to survive," said Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton. "Solgar makes a very high quality CoQ-10 that's an excellent value. It can help manager your cholesterol and strenghten the tissue around your heart."

"It's especially important to take it if you're on any statin drug. CoQ-10 can give you that extra energy that you need and help quicken recovery after a workout."

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens. 

