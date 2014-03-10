Sentencing for Tyler Hadley begins Monday

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - The sentencing phase for a Port St. Lucie man accused of killing his parents in 2011 will begin Monday.



Last month, Tyler Hadley changed his plea to no contest in the deaths of his parents, Blake and Mary Jo.

Prosecutors said Hadley, who was 17-years-old at the time of the incident, killed his parents with a hammer and then threw a party at their house with the bodies in a back bedroom.



Hadley is expected to be sentenced to life in prison but what is at stake is whether he will be eligible for parole. "Starting [Monday], we are going to have a mini trial where the state is going to bring in as many witnesses as they want to try and have the judge sentence Tyler Hadley to as long a prison term as possible. On the flip side, you have the defense who is going to bring in many mitigating witnesses to try to convince the court to show some mercy," said Fox 29 legal analyst Michelle Suskauer.



Because Hadley was not an adult when the killings took place, he cannot be sentenced to death.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.