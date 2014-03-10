Strong rip currents threaten surfers, swimmers in Palm Beach County

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Christiana Noce

PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Lifeguards warned beachgoers about the strong rip currents in Palm Beach County as red flags lined South Florida beaches Sunday.

Just one red flag flapped in the breeze cautioning swimmers to stay close to shore. "Notice there's more surfers here on the inside than on the outside," said surfer Robert Hoppe.

Hoppe is an experienced surfer, and he even said Sunday's current took a toll on his body.

"If there's waves, I'm surfing. After being out there for 40 minutes, my shoulders were already burned. It was rough," said Hoppe.

NewsChannel 5 meteorologists say waves in Palm Beach County were between 5 and 7 feet high and the surf was way overhead.

"It's big and very drifty. I started all the way over there and in 40 minutes I moved maybe a mile or so," said Hoppe.

Riptide season collides with tourist season, keeping the Palm Beach lifeguards on their toes.

"Right when they walk down the beach, I'm checking them out. I'm looking to see what kind of shape they're in, if they have a suntan," said senior lifeguard Daniel Kniseley.

Kniseley says if you're not a strong swimmer, it's best to stay out of the water. If you do swim, he says it's important to stay in front of a lifeguard.

"Everybody has got to know their own limitations," said Kniseley.

Frank Lacosta says he only sees waves like this a few times a year.

"It's taking us out pretty good, we're paddling against it. If you get to the outside it's not nearly as bad," Hoppe.

Kniseley says he hasn't pulled anyone from the water yet this weekend. He says that's because he's watching and warning swimmers of the dangers. Meteorologists say rip currents could continue throughout the week.

"Lifeguards shouldn't be making a lot of rescues. It's all preventative," said Kniseley.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.