Celebrity Corner: The Band Perry

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Meet the Perry siblings where keeping it country is their family business. "The three of us, even when we were kids, our parents always said, 'You're never going to be in the band because your last name is Perry. You're going to have to earn your spot,'" said Kimbery Perry.

The eldest, Kimberly, alongside her kid brothers, Reid and Neil make up The Band Perry. "If someone comes against the three of us, we will become The Avengers," said Neil Perry. "Reid's Captain American, and Kimberly is Thor."

"Neil turns into the Hulk," chimed in Kimberly.

After finishing up their first-ever headlining tour, the multi-award winning group made their way south for WIRK's annual Rib Round up at the Cruzan Amphitheater. "We've been up north touring a lot in like negative 40 degree weather," Neil said.

"Yes, we spent a month in the Polar Vortex," said Kimberly.

Reid, though, had some other things on his mind. "We did actually want to get some ribs, but I haven't been able to find them."

"Reid is actually the carnivore among us," laughed Kimberly. "His favorite food group is meat. He's been looking for ribs all day."

Fifteen, 10 and 8: those are the ages of Kimberly, Reid and Neil when they first started touring. "We can remember the early days where there were more people on the stage then out in the crowd. And by the way, there were three of us," said Kimberly.

Those days now a memory as they performed during the Super Bowl's pregame show last month. "The three of us are huge football fans in general, so to be at the game, it was amazing," said Neil. "I think, we heard Jay-Z and Beyonce were there which Kimberly was really excited about because she wants to be Beyonce."

"Don't we all want to be Beyonce? She has that t-shirt that says, 'Always be yourself unless you can be Beyonce. Then always be Beyonce'. And I own that t-shirt actually," Kimberly admitted.

Though she may want to be Beyonce, Kimberly and her brothers don't seem like the diva type. "Perseverance and persistence has been our biggest friend through this all. Just putting one foot in front of the other and never quitting – outlasting the process," said Reid.

Kimberly added, "That's kind of everyone's life story. You know, were in a particular line of work, but I just feel like that's everybody's life story. That really is the heartbeat behind Pioneer, the record we put out there year. Just keep on keeping on, and eventually, you're going to make it to the light whatever that light is for you."

This summer, they'll be touring with Blake Shelton on the Ten Times Crazier Tour. "You know, us being country music's hair band, the one shenanigan that we want to pull out on the road with Blake is try to get him to bring the mullet back. We're actually going to start a petition."

