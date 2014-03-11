Prosecution rests in Tyler Hadley hearing

By Jon Shainman
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - The prosecution has rested in the sentencing hearing for Tyler
Hadley, the Port St. Lucie man who pleaded no contest to killing his
parents in 2011.
During testimony Tuesday a crime scene
investigator showed photos inside the home and held the framing hammer
used to kill Blake and Mary Jo Hadley in 2011.
Right before it was displayed, some family members left the courtroom. Others covered their faces.
Pictures of the crime scene were also shown.
The associate medical examiner said Mary Jo Hadley took 36 blows to the head and back. Blake Hadley was hit 39 times.
"She was alive during every part of the attack," said associate medical examiner Linda Rush O'Neil.
The
hammer was found between the bodies of Blake and Mary Jo. Those bodies
were covered by debris as a party raged on outside the master bedroom.
Neighbor Kimberly Thieben was at the party. "There was a rumor going around that he (Tyler) wanted to kill himself."
Thieben
said Hadley made no mention of the crime that night, but the day before
said something about his future. "All of a sudden, said he'd be going
away for 60 years. I didn't push him on why because if he was ready to
say why he would have told me and I wasn't going to push him."
In court, a pair of pruning shears was also shown. They were found in Tyler Hadley's room.
Hadley
confessed to one of his friends that the night before the murders, he
held the shears over his parents as they slept, but could not go through
with killing them.
Late in the day Hadley's defense attorney
tried to argue that the prosecution didn't prove Hadley was an adult at
the time of the crime and so the judge should not consider life without
parole as a possible sentence. The judge denied the motion.
The hearing resumes at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
--
In opening statements Monday, the prosecution said the killing of Blake
and Mary Jo Hadley was a cold, calculated premeditated act.
The defense did not offer any opening so the prosecution began calling witnesses.
The first witness to the stand was Tyler Hadley's older brother Ryan who is six years older than Tyler.
He
was on the stand for nearly an hour and said he had his brother had a
very close relationship growing up. "If me and him weren't going
somewhere together, we were in my bedroom watching a movie, watching
Family Guy, doing something together," Ryan said.
Hadley said his
parents were very loving and generous. He testified that as Tyler got
older, he began hanging with a bad crowd and he would steal his parents
debit card and at times take his father's truck keys without permission,
"He started sneaking out a lot, he would go out the back door or go out
his window. Sometimes they would catch him, sometimes they wouldn't."
Ryan said his parents put Tyler in rehab and installed a tracking device on his phone which he said really upset him.
At
the end of his testimony, Ryan Hadley was asked what he wants to see
happen to his brother. "I guess what I want is for him to get the
maximum penalty possible, which I understand is life in prison without
the possibility of parole," testified Ryan Hadley.
The state also called Mary Jo Hadley's niece who said Tyler Hadley looked fine at a family dinner the night before the murders.
The next two witnesses to the stand were acquaintances of Tyler Hadley.
The
first was a friend who said Hadley complained about his parents due to
the fact that he was in rehab and that he couldn't go out.
The state wants the judge to issue the maximum penalty of two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Because Hadley was 17-years-old when his parents were killed, he is not eligible for the death penalty.
