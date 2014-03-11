Prosecution rests in Tyler Hadley hearing

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

By Jon Shainman



PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - The prosecution has rested in the sentencing hearing for Tyler Hadley, the Port St. Lucie man who pleaded no contest to killing his parents in 2011.

During testimony Tuesday a crime scene investigator showed photos inside the home and held the framing hammer used to kill Blake and Mary Jo Hadley in 2011.

Right before it was displayed, some family members left the courtroom. Others covered their faces.



Pictures of the crime scene were also shown.



The associate medical examiner said Mary Jo Hadley took 36 blows to the head and back. Blake Hadley was hit 39 times.

"She was alive during every part of the attack," said associate medical examiner Linda Rush O'Neil.

The hammer was found between the bodies of Blake and Mary Jo. Those bodies were covered by debris as a party raged on outside the master bedroom.

Neighbor Kimberly Thieben was at the party. "There was a rumor going around that he (Tyler) wanted to kill himself."

Thieben said Hadley made no mention of the crime that night, but the day before said something about his future. "All of a sudden, said he'd be going away for 60 years. I didn't push him on why because if he was ready to say why he would have told me and I wasn't going to push him."

In court, a pair of pruning shears was also shown. They were found in Tyler Hadley's room.

Hadley confessed to one of his friends that the night before the murders, he held the shears over his parents as they slept, but could not go through with killing them.

Late in the day Hadley's defense attorney tried to argue that the prosecution didn't prove Hadley was an adult at the time of the crime and so the judge should not consider life without parole as a possible sentence. The judge denied the motion.

The hearing resumes at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

In opening statements Monday, the prosecution said the killing of Blake and Mary Jo Hadley was a cold, calculated premeditated act.

The defense did not offer any opening so the prosecution began calling witnesses.

The first witness to the stand was Tyler Hadley's older brother Ryan who is six years older than Tyler.

He was on the stand for nearly an hour and said he had his brother had a very close relationship growing up. "If me and him weren't going somewhere together, we were in my bedroom watching a movie, watching Family Guy, doing something together," Ryan said.

Hadley said his parents were very loving and generous. He testified that as Tyler got older, he began hanging with a bad crowd and he would steal his parents debit card and at times take his father's truck keys without permission, "He started sneaking out a lot, he would go out the back door or go out his window. Sometimes they would catch him, sometimes they wouldn't."

Ryan said his parents put Tyler in rehab and installed a tracking device on his phone which he said really upset him.

At the end of his testimony, Ryan Hadley was asked what he wants to see happen to his brother. "I guess what I want is for him to get the maximum penalty possible, which I understand is life in prison without the possibility of parole," testified Ryan Hadley.

The state also called Mary Jo Hadley's niece who said Tyler Hadley looked fine at a family dinner the night before the murders.

The next two witnesses to the stand were acquaintances of Tyler Hadley.

The first was a friend who said Hadley complained about his parents due to the fact that he was in rehab and that he couldn't go out.

The state wants the judge to issue the maximum penalty of two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Because Hadley was 17-years-old when his parents were killed, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

