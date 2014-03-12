Celebrity Corner: Easton Corbin

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Easton Corbin was more than happy to "Roll with It" Saturday at WIRK's Rib Round Up at the Cruzan Amphitheater.

"We were in Canada for probably a month the first part of January. Then, in the Midwest last month, so this is the first day we've had some sunshine in a long time," said Corbin.

Corbin grew up in small town outside of Gainesville on his grandparent's farm.

Though he's an award winning country music star, he still enjoys the simpler things in life. "Since I'm in Florida, I'm craving seafood. Just some good old fried shrimp. I'm just an old redneck. Anything fried is good, but I love fried shrimp."

Something else you may not know about him. "I'm a history nerd. The Civil War started in 1861."

His love for the past, maybe, is a reflection upon why he still listens to the classics. "My three favorite artists of all time, and my heroes, are Merle Haggard, George Jones and Keith Whitley. I love that traditional country."

Much has changed since these greats were producing hits; however, one thing has stayed a staple in country music. "The thing I love about this format is the fans are very close to what we do. They're always involved. Country music is the only genre that has a festival dedicated solely to its fans, and that's a big deal. We wouldn't be out here if it wasn't for these guys, so I feel very special and blessed to be out here and have a lot of fans."

Good news Corbin Country fans! "I got a new single we just came out with. It's a song called 'Clockwork', and I'm very excited about it. That's coming off a brand new project that I actually just finished up this week. Hopefully, it'll be out early fall."

You can get his single 'Clockwork' now on iTunes.

