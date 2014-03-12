Celebrity Corner: Scotty McCreery

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - In 2010, a shy 17-year-old boy with a deep, pure voice caught the attention of America.

"These last three years, they've flown by. We've packed a lot in there, and we've been going nonstop. We're doing our own headlining tour which is pretty fun. We get to play for an hour and a half instead of 20 minutes opening for somebody," said Scotty McCreery.

Some American Idols, you never hear too much from after the big finale, but Scotty McCreery is taking full advantage of the platform he earned through your votes. "Other than 'Star Search', I'd say, 'American Idol' is the original. From the very beginning, they saw a super stars being made like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. Us recent Idols are all trying to achieve that success. But folks see that, and folks can relate to us. Idol is the launching pad. It's what gets our name out there. But we have to hit the road and see the fans face to face, and earn that super star."

McCreery's debut album went platinum, his Christmas album is certified gold, and things are looking great for his most recent album release. "'See You Tonight' is doing well for us -- especially the single which is moving up on the charts. I think this album is more me. It relates more to what I'm trying to do as an artist and as a person.

"By the time that third single is off this record, I think, we'll get back in the studio and start to make another one. It's just that never ending cycle."

That work ethic mixed with raw talent has earned him five awards, including American Country Awards' Breakthrough Artist of the Year, in three years.

