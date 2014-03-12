Police: Homeless man steals TV for food - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Homeless man steals TV for food

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Boca Raton police officers say a man, walking northbound on Federal Highway on the sidewalk pushing a rolling chair with a large flat screen television on it, caught there attention.

When officers stopped the man and spoke to him, he told officers he was on his way to the pawn shop to sell the television since he was moving.

Police say they became suspicious of the man identified as Darian Sparkman

A search of his backpack, according to officers, yielded a screwdriver, two digital cameras, an iPod shuffle, socks and a remote control to a TV.

Police say Sparkman told them he is homeless and hungry and stole the television from a teen center, but he did not know the address.

Sparkman was able to take police to the Velocity center, 119 NW 11th Street, where, police say, the items were taken from.

Police arrested Sparkman and charged him with burglary and grand theft.

