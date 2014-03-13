Fundraiser planned for 3rd grader hit by vehicle in The Acreage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fundraiser planned for 3rd grader hit by vehicle in The Acreage

THE ACREAGE, FL (WFLX)-- Parents at Golden Grove Elementary in The Acreage are raising money for a third-grade student who was hit by a car last week.

Last week, Melanie Ponce De Leon, 9, was on her way home from the bus stop when she was hit by a car and airlifted to the hospital.

Family and friends started a website to gather donations for her recovery, which has already produced $13,000 in donations.

The school's principal and friends of the child say she was always smiling and loved the color purple.

So, Golden Grove students will be decked out in her favorite color Thursday and making donations of $1 to $5.

The fundraiser is being called "Wear Purple for Melanie".

The driver who hit the child, a former Palm Beach County school bus driver, says she was distracted when she hit Melanie. No charges have been filed pending an on-going investigation.

The child's family wrote on their website that their daughter is still very critical but slowly making progress.

Click here to make a donation to aid Melanie's recovery.

A benefit dinner will be held Thursday night at Butterfields Southern Café located at 1145 Royal Palm Beach Blvd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

