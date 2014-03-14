Tunie's Tip on detoxing your body from smoking

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - If you're wanting to quit smoking, New Chapter has something that can help you kick the habit.

"A common question we receive from our customers is if we have a product that will help them quit smoking. The first step is to start detoxifying your body. New Chapter Smoke Take Care is a patent, safe and clinically studied natural formula that helps promote detoxification in your body and lungs and helps protect your cells from the toxic effects of smoking," explained Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton.

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens.



