Tunie's Tip on weight loss

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Seems like everyone is always saying they want to lose weight, and Tunie's has hundreds of natural weight loss suplements.

"Two of the most popular weight loss supplements are garcinia cambogia and green coffee bean extract. Both have been featured multiple times on the 'Doctor Oz Show'. We have the largest selection of weight loss supplements available in Florida. Stop in and our knowledable staff will help you choose one that's exactly right for you," explained Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton.

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens.



Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.