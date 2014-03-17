Boynton Beach diver 'brought back to life' after accident - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach diver 'brought back to life' after accident

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A diver was rushed to the hospital after an accident left him unconscious Sunday morning in Boynton Beach.

He was with a group diving off a boat called the "Explorer".  The group said the injured man came back to the boat after diving, and they knew immediately he was in trouble.

Those on the boat jumped into action to save his life. "[He] came onto the boat unresponsive.  The captain, the assistant captain, and I performed CPR on him, and we brought him back to life," said diver Richard Henshaw.

"[The diver] was really pale, and I saw the police and ambulance come in with the stretchers and take him," said Joseph Razzano. "I saw probably a few Coast Guards come in, the Coast Guard helicopter and a few police boats."

A diver himself, Razzano says, the waves can get rough. "When you're close to shore, so you gotta be really careful cause you can't really see either where rocks are, so it's kind of dangerous if you don't know what you're doing."

Despite a near death experience, rescue crews believe the man, whose name has not been released, will be OK.

