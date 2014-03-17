Royal Park Bridge lights up blue for Autism Awareness Day

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

PALM BEACH, FL – The Royal Park Bridge, also known as Middle Bridge, joining Palm Beach and West Palm Beach will illuminate with special blue lights during a ceremony with Autism Speaks Co-founders Suzanne and Bob Wright, West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio and local families on the evening of Thursday, March 27. The lighting ceremony will serve as the local kick off to Autism Speaks' global 4th Annual Light It Up Blue campaign to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day on April 2 and Autism Awareness Month.

Underwriting the cost of lighting the bridge are sponsors TD Bank and South Florida Ford. Notably, the new Palm Beach Outlets will light blue that evening as well.

Additional Palm Beach area buildings and landmarks Lighting It Up Blue on April 2 include the Palm Beach City Hall, Palm Beach Convention Center, the Mar-a-Lago Club, Sabadell Bank & Trust and Breakers Resort, as well as West Palm Beach's City Place, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Fountain and MorseLife Building.

The Palm Beaches Light It Up Blue participants join a list of nearly 8,400 iconic structures, buildings and landmarks in over 1300 U.S. cities and 101 countries on seven continents around the world that will shine a bright light on autism as a growing public health crisis. The Empire State Building in NYC, the Aspen Ski Mountain in Colorado, Niagara Falls in Canada, Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil, the Sydney Opera House in Australia, and even the International Space Station will all join Autism Speaks in support of the millions of families affected by autism.

Throughout the month of April family-friendly local events and activities, including the Royal Park Bridge lighting, will be held in honor of the individuals, their family and friends, who are affected by autism.

Ways members of the community can support Autism Speaks Light It Up Blue campaign:

Light windows or homes with specially marked blue light bulbs and LED lanterns sold exclusively at Home Depot stores nationwide

windows or homes with specially marked blue light bulbs and LED lanterns sold exclusively at Home Depot stores nationwide Download the FREE LIUB iPhone App at the iTunes Store and turn your own pictures blue with different style frames

the FREE LIUB iPhone App at the iTunes Store and turn your own pictures blue with different style frames Bake puzzle piece-shaped cookies and frost them with blue icing, then bring them to your school, work or place of worship to raise autism awareness

puzzle piece-shaped cookies and frost them with blue icing, then bring them to your school, work or place of worship to raise autism awareness Social Media: Change your Facebook profile picture to the Light It Up Blue logo or update your Facebook/Twitter status to read "Light it up blue to shine a light on autism."

Change your Facebook profile picture to the Light It Up Blue logo or update your Facebook/Twitter status to read "Light it up blue to shine a light on autism." For other unique and fun ideas visit Light It Up Blue website at www.lightitupblue.org

Wear blue clothing and the Autism Speaks puzzle piece pin on April 2 and ask your co-workers, schools and friends to wear blue too. Take pictures and add them to our photo gallery at www.lightitupblue.org

DATE: Thursday, March 27, 2014

TIME: 7:00 pm (lighting will take place at dusk)

PLACE: Royal Park Bridge (Middle Bridge)

Palm Beaches, FL