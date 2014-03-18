Tunie's Tip on boasting your immune system - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tunie's Tip on boosting your immune system

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - It's flu and cold season, and boosting your immune system will help you stay healthy.

"Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract Immune formula is a blend of organic aged garlic, vitamin C, astragalus and mushrooms which are all excellent at boosting your immune system," said Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton. "It also contains oregano and olive leaf extract which have anti-viral properties that can really help you stay cold free."

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens.

Copyright 2013 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.