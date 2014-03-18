DDA working to add trolley route from downtown WPB to outlets - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

DDA working to add trolley route from downtown WPB to Palm Beach Outlets

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Photo: Downtown Development Authority Photo: Downtown Development Authority

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - More than a million shoppers have visited the Palm Beach Outlets since it opened on Valentine's Day last month.

Now, city officials want to create a trolley route that takes shoppers from downtown West Palm Beach to the outlets. The proposal, which is not set in stone, says the service would cost around $50,000 dollars for a 3-month pilot program. "Discussing options right now, defining what the route would look like, how long it will take from getting downtown to the outlets. It's a discussion we've been having for the past few months," said Teneka James with Downtown Development Authority.

"I'd be the first one on it. I'd love it," said Joan Ciccagline, "I really enjoy. It would be a help for all of us because I dont drive."

The city plans to work with the Downtown Development Authority and the outlet mall to evenly split the cost.

Officials hope to have the trolley running by the end of the year.

