Hadley sentenced to life after killing parents with hammer

FORT PIERCE, FL (WFLX) - A St. Lucie County judge on Thursday found Tyler Hadley guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, sentencing him to life in prison without parole.

Judge Robert R. Makemson said that Hadley's slain parents were loving and attentive and their one failing was being inconsistent with discipline.

"We think it's the appropriate sentence. We are extremely pleased with the judge's ruling. It was detailed, it was orderly and it's going to withstand any appellate attack, so we're very happy." said Chief Assistant State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl.

He said, "We have plowed new legal territory with this particular case."

The judge spent about forty minutes detailing his reasoning for the sentence. He said at the time of the murders it was his opinion that Hadley was not suffering from a severe major depressive order. He also quoted from a Senate bill that the primary purpose of a sentence was to punish the offender.

The judge said he really only had two sentencing choices; life without parole or a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years.

There were hugs and tears by family members after the sentencing.

"There is no happy outcome in these situations. One thing I want to get clear to everybody; our families are not that divided like they portrayed us. All right, they tried to portray Tyler as the victim. Blake and Mary Jo, my brother and sister-in-law, were the victim. And now us (the family)," said Mike Hadley.

The defense asked that Hadley be placed at the Okeechobee Correctional Institution.

FORT PIERCE, FL (WFLX) - Both the prosecution and defense have rest in the sentencing case of Tyler Hadley. The judge said he would announce Hadley's sentence Thursday.

Update, WED 12:45 PM: Tyler Hadley addressed the court Wednesday afternoon. He said he doesn't expect forgiveness and said not a single day goes by that he doesn't think about his parents.

EARLIER: Tyler Hadley was only 154 days from his 18th birthday at the time his parents were murdered.

Wednesday morning, the prosecution said had Hadley been 18, this would be a death penalty case. They added Hadley was very good at manipulation, and the planning and execution of his parents was not a reckless act but purposeful behavior.



Assistant State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl pointed out Tyler had weapons in place two or three days before the murders and he had taken his parents cell phones.

He said Tyler Hadley had an average IQ, and was smart enough to know no jury would buy an insanity defense in this case.

He added there was no peer pressure on him to kill. "He acted alone, lying in wait, arming himself with weapons and murdered his parents of his own free will. Nobody helped him."



Bakkedahl said even if Tyler Hadley is truly remorseful and sorry for what he's done, it's too late.

He concluded with a picture of Blake and Mary Jo Hadley, and said they are who this sentencing hearing is all about.

Family members were visibly upset as they left the courtroom after Bakkedahl finished.



Public Defender Diamond Litty began her closing statements a short time before noon.

She said, at the time, of the crimes Hadley was either mentally ill & being properly treated or improperly treated. "We are never going to know," she said.

Litty said the facts are horrific, and the effect on the family overwhelming. But, she said, the crime isn't a product of an adult mind but mental illness. She is trying to convince the judge not to sentence Hadley to life without parole.

After closings, some family members are expected to make what are called "victim impact statements".

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.