I-95 SB reopens after suicide

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - I-95 southbound traffic has reopened at Congress Avenue in Boca Raton after a police pursuit that resulted in the suicide of a murder suspect, officials say.

According to Boynton Beach police, around 1:45 p.m., a Boynton Beach police crime scene investigator saw a vehicle suspected of being driven by a person connected to a homicide in Pembroke Pines.

Police say the 2001 white Nissan Maxima entered Interstate 95 southbound at Gateway Boulevard in Boynton Beach.

They say when officers attempted to pull the driver over, he refused.

The pursuit ended at Congress Avenue where the driver crashed.

Police ordered him out of the car. Instead, they say he shot himself in the head. He later died at Delray Medical Center.

He has been identified as Clifson Cerve.

Earlier in the day Pembroke Pines police said it was investigating the shooting death of Anuska Monique.

They identified Cerve, her boyfriend, as the suspect. Police say he was last seen driving a 2001 white Nissan Maxima.

Monique's 6-year-old daughter was at the residence at the time of the shooting, police say.

