$1.3 billion worth of yachts, boats & accessories for sale at boat show

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

What are you looking forward to most at the Palm Beach International Boat Show?

By Chris Stewart

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The 29th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show is sure to draw large crowds in West Palm Beach beginning Thursday though the weekend.

Hundreds of boats, ranging from small inflatables to super yachts over 200 feet in length, will all be on display (click for full list).



Tickets to the show are $18 at the gate for adults, or you can buy online for $16. Tickets at $8 for children ages 6-15. Children five and under get in for free. Tickets at the gate can only be bought with crash. ATMs will be on site.

The show also boasts more than $1.3 billion worth of yachts, boats, and boat accessories from the world's leading marine manufacturers.

The boat show has grown from showcasing around 200 boats in the 1990s to more than 600 boats this weekend.

The boat show runs along the West Palm Beach waterfront from Thursday to Sunday. Show entrances will be located at Evernia Street and North Clematis Street at Flagler Drive.

Organizers say people can download the free MyBoatShow app. It will have maps, boat lists, and exhibitor locations at the show. It is available for iOS and Android devices.

Tight Security

West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio says security will be tighter compared to years past.

All bags will be searched at the gate. Backpacks, coolers, and large bags will not be allowed in. The mayor says purses are allowed and larger bags, like baby bags, are also OK.

The Palm Beach International Boat Show is billed as one of the top five boat shows in the country.

The top five largest yachts at the show include:

* 200 foot Lurssen "Soulmates"

* 187 foot Aegean Yacht Builders Sailing Yacht "Montigne"

* 171 foot Feadship "Gravitas"

* 164 foot Westport "Vango"

* 164 foot Westport "Harmony"

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.