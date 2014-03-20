Adopted! Pet of the Week Lucy

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Lucy is now in her forever home, but don't forget about her furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.



Meet our Pet of the Week Lucy. She's an 8-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog mix who's up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.



Here's a special message from Lucy:

"Hi, I'm Lucy! The first thing that people usually notice about me is that I have one blue eye and one brown eye. I guess it makes my unique, but I'm just happy to be able to see you with them! I love people, they're my weakness. I jump at the chance (literally) to say hello to everyone I meet. And if you'll let me, I'll shower you with kisses! I'm a social butterfly and I'm always looking to make new friends. I like other dogs too, they're fun to hang out with. I say the more friends, the better! They tell me I'm eight years old, but I feel like I'm only eight months old. I have still have plenty of energy to keep up with whatever activities we do together. I may be considered a senior, but I'm a very active senior! And if you're an active senior like me, we might just be a perfect I match. The shelter's Senior to Senior program would waive my adoption fee and all you'd pay for is my rabies tag. And if you're not a senior, we still could be a perfect match. So what do you say?!"

