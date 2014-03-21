Suspects in Port St. Lucie crowbar beating arrested, denied bond - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspects in Port St. Lucie crowbar beating arrested, denied bond

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - Two Port St. Lucie residents were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the beating of a man with a crowbar, said Master Sergeant Frank Sabol, spokesman for city police.

Hayden Christian Hope, 20, and 19-year-old Aurelia Faith Walker were denied bond in court Friday.

They were arrested after police received a phone call stating the suspects were breaking into a vacant seasonal home in the 2600 block of SE Solana Lane.

Port St. Lucie police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force responded to the home but did not find the suspects.

An officer, however, noticed fresh insulation in the master bedroom closet that seemed out of place with an otherwise immaculately kept home. They checked the attic but were unable to locate the fugitives. Several marshals stayed behind, staking out the residence. About 25 minutes later they heard movement coming from the attic. After a short negotiation the suspects surrendered and were arrested, Sabol said.

Hope and Walker are being charged with attempted murder, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment and grand theft in connection with the beating of 49-year-old Eric Hallman Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim met Hope at a gas station where she worked. She and Walker went over to Hallman's house in the 1400 block of S.E. Grapeland Road Wednesday afternoon under the pretense that they were going to cut his lawn.

Hallman allowed them in the house and that is when Hope and Walker attacked him. Hallman was taken to the hospital with lacerations to the head and a nearly severed thumb.

Hope and Walker were booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

