John Prince Park potential new spring training site for Houston Astros

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

LAKE WORTH, FL (WFLX) - It's the buzz around Palm Beach County these days. Two Major League Baseball teams, the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros, are looking at sites in the area for a new spring training complex.

On Sunday, the owner of the Houston Astros, Jim Crane, said he and his team want a deal in the next six months.

Lake Worth officials have asked Palm Beach County consider John Prince Park as a site for a spring training complex. The park is about 730 acres. A spring training complex would need less than 100 acres. "Take a realistic look at John Prince Park," says Scott Maxwell, Vice Mayor of Lake Worth. "Do we have the space? Is it plausible? Does it make sense?"

Maxwell said there are no formal plans or designs. It's an idea. But some people don't like it. "I'm not adverse to ballparks. I just don't think the site is appropriate," said resident Don Bernard.

"I love baseball, but you don't take a beautiful asset like this and destroy it in order to put a stadium," says resident Pam Bergsma.

A group of residents have a petition against a spring training complex. They worry it will hurt the environment and increase traffic. "It's going to drive a lot of the wildlife away," said resident Gordon Mehl.

Residents don't believe Major League Baseball will hit an economic home run. "There's no economical small businesses surrounding here," said Bernard, who lives near Lake Osborne. "It's all solid residential."

But Maxwell cautions residents to give the idea a chance. He says it would bring in a lot of money and people to the area. "I think in terms of economics, in terms of exposure, I think it would be phenomenal," says Maxwell.

There are several sites being considered in Palm Beach County. No decision has been made. It will depend a lot on Major League Baseball.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.