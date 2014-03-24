Missing motorcyclist found dead from crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - A missing motorcyclist has been found dead in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie police began searching for 18-year-old Vlad Kirik after his parents reported he had been missing since Friday night.

They told investigators that he was on his way to meet with a friend.

After calls to his phone were not answered, and other attempts to locate him failed, police began a foot search by retracing his possible route to his friend's house.

A detective searching a wooded area in the 1600 block of SW Abingdon Avenue found a motorcycle helmet, according to police. Investigators then found Kirik and his motorcycle in the woods.

They believe he failed to negotiate a curve near SW Import Drive and hit a tree and the impact killed him.

