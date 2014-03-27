Serial Palm Beach County rape suspect arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Serial Palm Beach County rape suspect arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX)--  After almost four years, an arrest has been made in a series of five rapes in Palm Beach County from 2009 to 2011.

Fox 29 has confirmed through two independent sources that Baltazar Gabriel Deladoros was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail early Thursday morning and is charged with five different charges of sexual assault.

He is also charged with robbery and burglary, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office website.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed the arrest but will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday, a spokeswoman with the sheriff's office said detectives had made significant progress in the investigations.

Background on rape investigations, according to PBSO:

* On April 9, 2009, in the area of Old Dixie Highway in Jupiter a 21 year old, w/f, who was walking at night in her neighborhood was violently sexually battered, beaten and bitten by her attacker.

* On July 24, 2009, in Palm Springs, a 26 year old, w/f, was attacked in the early morning hours inside her home and sexually battered.

* On Aug. 8, 2009, in the area of Forest Hill Blvd. and N Military Trail, a 53 year old w/f, was sitting outside her residence in the late evening hours and was violently sexually battered, beaten and bitten by her attacker.

* On Jan. 16, 2010, a 58 year old female was attacked in the area of Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue, while walking to work in the early morning hours. She was violently beaten and sexually battered.

* On Sept. 23, 2011, a 22 year old female was attacked in the 2500 block of 10th Avenue North, which is just east of the Esperanza Apartments. She was sexually battered and bitten by her attacker.

