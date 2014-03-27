Friday's Fun Facts on Jay Cashmere

You watch him on First at 4 and the Fox 29 10 O'Clock News, but did you know these fun facts about Jay Cashmere?

Home Town:

New Orleans

Family Life:

My beautiful wife, Kelly, and I have been married two and half years. We have one boy named Cruz (21 months old and our honeymoon surprise), and one on the way. Plus, our 170 pound Great Dane - our gentle giant - named Jake.

First car:

A hand-me-down 1986 rust colored Toyota Tercell.

What was your first job:

Tuscaloosa, Alabama in 1998: I was a reporter for WVUA. I was a multimedia journalist which meant I shot, wrote and edited everything.

If you weren't working in news, what would you be doing?

I'd be a commercial airline pilot

What's your favorite part about living in South Florida?

The beach and water -- I tell people I'm still honeymooning with this area.

What do you miss most about home?

The food.

What's your hidden talent?

I can ride a unicycle.

If you were left on a deserted island with only three things, what would they be?

Propel Flavored Water, Peanut M&M's and a pair of shades.

What's your favorite Fox 29 show?

The Fox 29 10 O'Clock News!

Why do you love working at Fox 29?

We have a wonderful group of colleagues who are dedicated to making this product the best it can be.

