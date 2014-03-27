Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Jill. She's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who's up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.



Jill is a sweet little light gray and white brindle tabby, with some adorable splashes of white on her nose and chest, and little white socks. She has a wonderful stripy little face, and graceful stripy tail, and such pretty green eyes. She usually greets everyone who enters with a loud MEOW that you can't miss, provided she is not taking a nap right that moment. This shows her smart and communicative side, and her strong desire to be someone's best little kitty friend. She will joyfully welcome you home after a hard day. Jill is a little bit of an independent spirit. However, she does enjoy play time with a person, likes attention, rubs around your legs to show her affection and also enjoys to be petted. She will be an adorable, loving pet for her new owner.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.



Learn more about Jill.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League