No bond for Lake Worth woman accused of killing husband

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Sandra Perez Sandra Perez

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A judge refused to set bond Friday for a Lake Worth woman accused of killing her husband.

According to an arrest report, Sandra Perez originally told police her husband had stabbed himself after consuming a lot of alcohol on Sunday, March 16. An investigation later revealed Perez had stabbed her husband after the two got into an argument earlier in the day while Perez's daughter and 1-year-old grandson were visiting from Spain.

Family members told police Perez and her husband Jorge Sierra got into a fight over her daughter's visit to Hialeah. Perez's daughter told police Jorge said, "I don't care that she went to Hialeah. I'm not interested in any of that."

The daughter left the home and returned later in the day. When Perez met her at the door, she said, "I'm tired; I'm always working for him and submissive. You are my daughters. I left everything for him. I'm tired. It's over. It's over".

According to a probable cause affidavit, the daughter asked Perez what was going on and she said "Don't worry, it's over". Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene.

When they arrived, they found Sandra Perez lying on top of her husband, holding him, and they say they found a large kitchen knife with blood in the kitchen sink.

According to court documents, Perez admitted to her neighbors she had killed her husband. 

Sandra Perez remains at the Palm Beach County Jail on a homicide charge.

