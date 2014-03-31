Get the most out of your gas mileage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Get the most out of your gas mileage

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Before you head out to work Monday morning, see if a friend needs a ride! Hopefully, they'll also return the favor to carpool! That's because, this week, you will be paying big bucks at the pump.

The BP on Palm Beach Lakes is at $3.65 a gallon Monday, but that number is expected to climb. In fact, AAA says, the highest priced gas is in the Southeast.

As you cringe, here are some tips so you're not wasting extra money on gas.

First, think about all the stuff in your trunk that you drive to work wth. You don't need it, and it's costing you. One hundred pounds of junk in your car equals one less mile you get per gallon, so get rid of the junk!

Also, go easy on the air conditioning and try to pay cash for gas.

There's a new app and Web site called 'Fuelcaster'. It predicts what gas prices in your area will be tomorrow, so you know to fill up now or wait. It also shows you the cheapest price in the area.

