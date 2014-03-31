Boca Raton neighborhood on lock down - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boca Raton neighborhood on lock down

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   

BOCA RATON, FL (WFLX) - Boca Raton police are in the neighborhood of 4th Street and 12th Avenue where a man has barricaded himself, possibly with some family members, inside a home.

At least two blocks are on lockdown in each direction from NW 12th Avenue and NW 4 Street.

Public Information Officer Sandra Boonenberg says the incident began before 2 p.m., and it is a domestic situation.

A SWAT team is negotiating with the man. Police say he claims to have weapons though law enforcement can't be sure.

Police are asking neighbors to stay inside their homes. If they leave they are not being allowed back until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

