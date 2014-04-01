Missing WPB 12-year-old girl found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - We have an update on the missing 12-year-old girl reported missing.

Update, TUE 11 AM: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has revealed Samantha Gisselle Perez has been found safe.

Previously: Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old West Palm Beach girl who went missing Monday morning and is considered endangered, said Teri Barbera, spokeswoman for Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Samantha Gisselle Perez did not show up for school. And she did not take her school books or any other belonging with her when she left her home at 5885 Buccaneer Trail in West Palm Beach around 6 a.m.

Perez is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. She has long, wavy black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing white shorts, a black T-shirt with the word "LOVE" written on the front and black sandals.

PBSO considers her to be a missing and endangered child. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

