Bacteria levels remain elevated at Leighton Park in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, FL (WFLX)--An advisory remains in effect for the waters near Leighton Park by the old Palm City Bridge. Results from samples taken continue to show higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria.

Enteric bacteria inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and their presence in recreational waters is an indication of fecal pollution.  The presence of these bacteria may come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.

 Potential health risks for those who ingest or come in contact with the water include upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes.

 The advisory will remain in effect until results show consistent readings in the good range. The area will be tested again on Monday, April 7.

 The Florida Department of Health in Martin County conducts weekly water sampling at four sites along the St. Lucie River including the Roosevelt Bridge, Sandsprit Park, Leighton Park and the Stuart Sandbar.

