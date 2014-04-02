New bill could raise speed limit to 75 MPH

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A new bill that could raise the speed limit on Florida highways could also end up increasing auto insurance cost for drivers in the Sunshine State.

Senate Bill 392 would legally raise the speed limit by five miles per hour in highways like Interstate 95.

But some insurance agents feel that might set in motion higher costs for drivers to insure their vehicles. "I can imagine insurance companies not being as happy with it," said Lee Wiglesworth, a Delray Beach insurance agent.

Congestion and speed often lead to wrecks according to Wiglesworth. He said the more crashes, the higher insurance rates will go up in Florida. "In rural areas, it makes sense. You're going to go to Western Kansas and Texas and increase it to 80, and no one's there, and that's fine. But 95 is already so congested already," said Wiglesworth.

The National Safety Council has already said if the speed limit goes up, the likelihood for accidents will go up along with the speed.

But the Florida lawmaker behind the proposal said the rise in the speed limit could do the opposite and make Florida highways even safer. "The most dangerous situations occur when we have someone traveling a lot faster and someone traveling a lot slower. So if people are already traveling 75, 80 miles an hour, that's what creates the dangerous situation when the speed limit is set much lower," said Democrat Jeff Clemens, a Florida State Senator.

Clemens said his bill puts the speed limit in the hands of engineers to set for specific areas. He does not see there being anymore wrecks and actually maybe fewer accidents.

If that happens, Wiglesworth said rates could go down. "If accidents were less because of the higher speeds, then I wouldn't see why not. But I imagine with higher speeds, if it doesn't stay the same, it'll go up," said Wiglesworth.

The bill has already cleared committee and could hit the senate floor for a vote soon.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.