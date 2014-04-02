Gator fed by woman began chasing neighbors who had steaks

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - The alligator seen in a video with a woman feeding it in Port St. Lucie was likely euthanized according to Florida Fish and Wildlife (read previous story).

The video, taken at a senior living community in Port St. Lucie, is about a year old according to neighbors.

It shows a woman feeding and yelling at the gator. "It is very disturbing because, when you feed an alligator, they lose the sense that we are their only enemy," Trapper Darlene Tyson said.

Tyson says not only is it a dangerous situation for the woman in the video, but it is sad for the gator. "By feeding and making them a nuisance, you have now written them a death sentence," Tyson said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife says most gators over four feet that become a nuisance are killed.

Neighbors say the gator was so used to getting fed, it would chase people with steaks. "You may think it is fun, but the next person who comes along that doesn't have food is put at risk," Tyson said.

Tyson says she has seen too many alligators put down because of circumstances like this. "We can all live together if you don't feed or entice them. If you interact with them and make them not afraid of us, that is when it becomes a problem," Tyson said.

According to a spokeswoman with FWC, they have removed six gators from the ponds in the Port St. Lucie subdivision over the last year.

The circumstances of what happened to the woman in the video are not known and the exact timeframe of when the video was taken is also not known.

It is illegal to feed alligators in Florida and perpetrators can be arrested.

FWC says they have started an investigation.

