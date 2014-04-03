Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Daphne. She's an 8-year-old brindle and black Boxer and Labrador Retriever who's up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Daphne:

"Hi, I'm Daphne. Life up until I came to the shelter was less than extraordinary. I was in pretty rough shape when I first got here. I was really skinny with bad skin and lots of callouses on my body. I've had many babies during my lifetime and I'm happy to say those days are over. I'm a bit of a wallflower and you'll notice when you meet me that I can be pretty withdrawn. But with the help of the nice people at the shelter, I'm learning that life can be enjoyable. I now know the pleasure of going for a walk, treats, and gentle affection. I'm looking for a forever home where I can continue my journey to a happy life. I'm a gentle soul who needs a hero to love me with all their heart. Will that be you?

"I do qualify for the shelter's Senior to Senior program. If you are a senior and adopt me, my adoption fee is waived and all you'll pay for is my rabies tag."

