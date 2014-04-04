Friday's Fun Facts on Jon Shainman & Tania Rogers

You watch them every weekend on the Fox 29 10 O'Clock News, but did you know these fun facts about Jon Shainman and Tania Rogers?
Home Town
Jon – Ossining, New York
Tania – Bronx, New York
What was your first car?
Jon - Used 1982 Saab 900 Turbo
Tania – Camaro
What was your first job?
Jon – News Radio Reporter
Tania – Receptionist while in high school
If you weren't working in news, what would you be doing?
Jon – Something in the sports or art worlds
Tania – Airline pilot
What's your favorite part about living in South Florida?
Jon – Not shoveling snow
Tania – Agree with Jon
What do you miss most about home?
Jon – The excitement of New York City
Tania – Seeing a Broadway play
What's your hidden talent?
Jon – Trivia, I have a lot of trivia nonsense trapped in my head
Tania – I'm an excellent party planner.
What's your favorite Fox 29 show?
Jon – The Simpsons
Tania – American Idol
