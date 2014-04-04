Celebrity Corner: Big Time Rush

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - After a successful run on Nickelodeon, playing countless concerts -- including three for President Obama at the White House, two of Big Time Rush's members are returning to their roots.

Kendall Schmidt, the lead singer of Big Time Rush, and his right hand man, Dustin Belt, played an intimate concert at WILD 95.5 promoting their band Heffron Drive. "We're promoting the heck out of this new single 'Parallel' which I'm just hoping everyone really likes," said Schmidt. "It's our first attempt at actually putting a song on iTunes, and seeing if everyone gravitates towards it.

Now, if you're wondering how successful these two men are -- One Direction opened for them on their Big Time Rush tour.

