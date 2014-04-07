Suspected 'pillowcase' burglars chased, one caught - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspected 'pillowcase' burglars chased, one caught

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:07:58 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:01:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:24:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:15:44 GMT
    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>
    •   

MARTIN COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - One person is in custody and at least two sheriff's office vehicles are damaged following a pursuit of suspected pillowcase burglars in Martin County, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office says the pair was in a stolen van and rammed two deputies' vehicles before crashing into a ditch near 96th Street in Stuart.

Deputies caught one person and are looking for the second. He's described as a black man in his 20s, with a thin build, and dreadlocks. He is wearing shorts and a black shirt.

Crystal Lake Elementary School is on lockdown because it is near the perimeter of the search. According to the school there is a deputy in front and in the back of the school as a precaution.

The school's gate is closed, and students are not being moved between buildings right now.

Investigators say they have recovered a large flat-screen TV.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.