Suspected 'pillowcase' burglars chased, one caught

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - One person is in custody and at least two sheriff's office vehicles are damaged following a pursuit of suspected pillowcase burglars in Martin County, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office says the pair was in a stolen van and rammed two deputies' vehicles before crashing into a ditch near 96th Street in Stuart.
Deputies caught one person and are looking for the second. He's described as a black man in his 20s, with a thin build, and dreadlocks. He is wearing shorts and a black shirt.
Crystal Lake Elementary School is on lockdown because it is near the perimeter of the search. According to the school there is a deputy in front and in the back of the school as a precaution.
The school's gate is closed, and students are not being moved between buildings right now.
Investigators say they have recovered a large flat-screen TV.