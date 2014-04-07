GM begins repairing recalled cars with faulty ignition switch - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

GM begins repairing recalled cars with faulty ignition switch

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
By Chris Stewart

(WFLX) - Monday is the first day certain General Motors vehicles can be fixed as part of a massive recall.

Drivers should make appointments at dealerships to get the ignition switches in their cars changed.

According to General Motors, it should only take about a half-hour to fix the problem, but drivers should be prepared to keep their cars are the dealer longer.

The first models that can be fixed include the Chevrolet Cobalt and HHR, Pontiac G5 and Solstice, and Saturn Ion and Sky.

The models that can be fixed starting on Monday are 2003 to 2007 model years.

The recall is over faulty ignition switches in cars that can cause vehicles to lose power on the road.

GM says in many cases the cars are still safe to drive, but says it is important drivers remove all items from their key ring to get rid of added weight.

Drivers who own Saturns and Pontiacs should still take their vehicles to GM dealerships even though they are not manufactured anymore.

For more information from GM on what drivers should know, click here

http://www.gm.com/ignition-switch-recall.html

