Pet of the Week Whisp

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Whisp. She's a 3-year-old black domestic shorthair who's up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.



Here's a special message from Whisp:

"I have a lot of free time to ponder all the wonders of life. I spend my days observing all the activity that goes on in the kitty room, and I often find myself thinking that there must be a whole lot I'm missing out on. So many different types of people, with so many different types of experiences. All the stories I hear makes me wonder what it would be like to live with one of those people. I wonder what it would be like to wake up in a real home, with a family who will give me all the love and affection I long for? I wonder..."



Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

