Hess alerts customers of stations targeted by skimming

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(WFLX)-- Hess today issued the following statement to South Florida customers:

In recent months, there have been attempts to steal credit and debit card numbers at service stations in South Florida using so-called "skimmer" devices. Criminals tamper with gas pumps and place devices into their internal mechanisms to try to illegally intercept and record customer credit and debit card information as the cards are swiped at the pump.

Unfortunately, several Hess stations have been targeted by these illegal activities. As soon as we have found evidence of such attempts, we have notified law enforcement. To protect customers, we continue to intensify security measures to help prevent future incidents. We also continue to work with law enforcement agencies, including the United States Secret Service, as they pursue these criminals.

While we cannot be sure whether any customers' payment card information was actually obtained by perpetrators in any of these incidents, we urge customers who may have paid by credit or debit card at the specified stations and pumps listed below in the days immediately prior to the time and date noted to:

The list of incidents is as follows:

o 5019 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach (February 20, 2014, at approx. 3 pm in pump 3)

o 4 N. Indian Rocks Rd., Largo (February 20, 2014, at approx. 12:30 pm in pump 8)

o 33600 US 19N, Palm Harbor (February 20, 2014, at approx. 3:30 pm in pump 13)

o 3965 S. Congress Avenue, Lake Worth (February 21, approx. 11 am in pump 16, and February 22, 2014, at approx. 12:30 pm in pump 14)

o 14624 Military Trail, Delray Beach (February 21, 2014, at approx. 10 am in pump 1)

o 2450 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach (February 21, at approx. 12:30 pm in pump 9 and March 21, 2014, at approx. 11 am in pump 7)

o 2577 Harn Blvd., Clearwater (February 21, approx. 1:30 pm in pump 8, and February 28, 2014, at approx. 4 am in pump 9)

o 2023 US Highway 19, Holiday (February 21, 2014, at approx. 1:30 pm in pump 13)

o 4287 NW Federal Hwy., Jensen Beach (February 21, at approx. 2 pm in pump 1 and February 26, 2014, at approx. 10 am in pump 5)

o 150 North State Rd., Margate (February 21, 2014, at approx. 11 am in pumps 1 and 6)

o 2300 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale (February 25, 2014, at approx. 4 pm in pump 2)

o 100 SW Monterey Rd., Stuart (February 27, 2014, at approx. 8:30 am in pump 1)

o 6840 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach (February 28, 2014, at approx. 10:30 am in pump 1)

o 5798 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater (March 10, 2014, at approx. 9:30 pm in pump 1)

o 900 E. Sample Road, Pompano (April 9, 2014, at approx. 7:30 am in pump 7)

o 15260 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers (April 10, 2014, at approx. 7:30 pm in pumps 1 and 8)

