Pet of the Week Rocky

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Rocky. He's a 9-year-old Manchester Terrier mix who's up for adoption at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.



Here's a special message from Rocky:

"Hi there, I'm Rocky. I'm a friendly and happy-go-lucky fella who enjoys meeting new people. I have a lot to say, so when you meet me you may get quite the conversation out of me. What can I say, I like attention. Don't get me wrong though, I'm well behaved and even know how to sit, give paw and lay down! They tell me I'm nine years old, but I feel a lot younger than that. I still have plenty of energy to keep up with whatever activities we do together. I may be considered a senior, but I'm an active senior! And if you're an active senior like me, we might just be a perfect I match. With the shelter's Senior to Senior program, my adoption fee would be waived and all you'd pay for is my rabies tag. And if you're not a senior, we still could be a perfect match. So what do you say?!"

