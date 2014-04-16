Friday's Fun Facts on John Favole

You watch him every morning on the Fox 29 Morning News, but did you know these fun facts about John Favole?

Home Town:

Originally from Havana, Cuba; raised in Miami from age 4 (a million years ago!!)

Family Life:

My wife, Shannon, and I have a 6-year-old daughter named Grace.

What was your first car?

1966 Ford Mustang

What was your first job?

Mowing lawns around my neighborhood, then afternoon paper route at 12 years old. In high school, worked at a home care center, then delivered sandwiches.

First job out of college was as a studio cameraman at WTSP in St. Petersburg.

If you weren't working in news, what would you be doing?

Hard to say. I've been doing this 35+ years!!! It's all I ever wanted to do. I thought I might like to teach, but after "teaching" so many young producers how to write and put a newscast together in the real world, I think, I may have worked my way through that teaching bug! lol.

What's your favorite part about living in South Florida?

No place better! I know I'm partial -- I grew up in SoFla -- but any time of year when you step outside, it's like you're on vacation: beaches, restaurants, sporting activities, nightlife, great weather. What's not to love? People who can afford to live anywhere live here like Jimmy Buffet, Donald Trump, Celine Dion. It's paradise!

What do you miss most about home?

This is home.. more or less. The Miami I left many years ago isn't the same today. WPB/Jupiter is more like the South Florida I remember as a kid.

What's your hidden talent?

I don't have many, really. How about this? I love all kinds of music but mostly from the 60s, 70s & 80s, and I remember a lot of the songs, the lyrics, and who sang them. I guess I paid a little extra attention to what the deejays were saying & playing on the radio in the old days and it stuck with me. Friends will ask me who sang such & such song and many times I'll shock them with the answer, which is usually some non-adscript one-hit wonder from 1967 or something. I'm a good teammate on rock & roll trivia! I can also juggle a little! Like three tennis balls for 30 seconds without making too much of a fool out of myself.

If you were left on a deserted island with only three things, what would they be?

My family, a fishing pole & my iPhone! (Hopefully, we've got cell service, and I can get us off the island! If not, at least we can fish for food and listen to some music! Life is good)

What's your favorite Fox 29 show?

"American Idol" hands down. I've been watching that show since the first season, and it's great to see that the future of music is in good hands with so many talented young singers!

Why do you love working at Fox 29?

Great co-workers; great work environment; great news coverage. I've worked in six different TV markets in my career, and this is the best!

Finally, a special message from John:

Throughout my 35-year broadcasting career, I've worked many different schedules: days, nights, weekends. Since I've been in WPB, I've worked primarily early-morning news, which has gotten progressively earlier and longer over the years! I never thought I'd be waking up at 2 in the morning to go to work anchoring the super early morning newscast on our partner station WPTV "Today on 5," which starts at 4:30 am, then the Fox 29 Morning News, which starts at 7 a.m. It's very gratifying to feel like you've informed the public with all the information they need to know to get their day started over two networks and still have the rest of the morning, afternoon and evening to get other things done, be a hands-on dad to my 6-year-old daughter, and take care of other business at home to try to lessen the burden on my wife, who also has a demanding job and schedule. Life is to be lived to the fullest. Being happy with your job, your personal life and your community makes it easier to accomplish!

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.