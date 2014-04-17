Boynton condo owners could be forced out

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Marissa Bagg

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The days that Bob Domanick and his neighbors can sit at their condo pool in Boynton Beach may be numbered. Each one may be forced to sell their units back to the company that owns the property.

"It's just not fair, these are our homes, we pay our mortgages, and insurance and we're told we have to leave," said Dale Domanick.

A glimmer of hope that House Bill 1061 would help - was crushed. It didn't make it to the next legislative session that begins Monday. "It did not get to the subcommittee while we were still holding those hearings, and so the bill is most likely dead," said State Representative Lori Berman.

As the law stands now, if a company owns 90 percent of the condo units on a property, it can purchase the remaining units for fair market value. The problem for these residents is that fair market value is a far cry from what they paid for their homes in 2006. "A lot of us are underwater, which means we owe more than they're willing to give us, and that puts us in a tough position," said Bob Domanick.

A petition created last month on www.change.org shows similar fights are popping up in Tampa and Panama City.

The Domanicks have started warning their friends, so they don't end up in the same situation. "When we tell friends at home who are looking to retire, they don't want to come down here and retire and be subject to the same thing. I tell them check every statute in the state because this could happen to you," said Dale Domanick.

Northland Investment Corporation is the majority owner of Via Lugano. WPTV's calls to their office weren't returned Wednesday.

It's unclear when Northland may try to buy out the remaining 30 or so owners. If Northland owns all the units, it could turn the community into a rental property.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.