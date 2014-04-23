Tunie's Tip on keeping the cold & flu away - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tunie's Tip on keeping the cold & flu away

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Seems like there's always some sort of "bug" going around keeping people off their feet. But by implementing Vitamin C daily, you can keep your immune system strong.

"One of the most popular supplements available to help people stay healthy is Vitamin C, and American Health makes a patent version of Vitamin C called 'Ester-C' which comes in a powder form for anyone who has trouble swallowing pills. Just one teaspoon a day provides 1500 milligrams of Vitamin C which will help you stay healthy around the clock," said Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton.

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens.

