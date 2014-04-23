Tunie's Tip on repairing your skin - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tunie's Tip on repairing your skin

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - We all want to stay looking young, and you can do that by repairing your skin.

"Research shows that the average person loses one and half percent of their collagen per year beginning at age 30. Dr. Vanessa's anti-aging formulation, which contains type I, II and III collagen, can help your body stimulate collagen production and get rid of fine lines and wrinkles," said Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton.

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens. 

