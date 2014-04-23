Fans upset over KVJ Show changes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fans upset over KVJ Show changes

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
HOLLYWOOD, FL (WFLX) - Fans of the Kevin, Virginia and Jason Show (KVJ Show) were upset when their favorite morning show left West Palm Beach Top 40 station "Wild 95.5" last year after a successful 14-year run.

But fans quickly realized the show could be heard in most of Palm Beach County on their new home, Hits 97.3 in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale market.

But that seems to no longer be the case.

As first reported in Gossip Extra, Hits 97.3 has decided to undergo a shift in programming, and with that changes comes the silencing of the KVJ show.

The team still reports for work weekdays at the Hollywood-based studio, listeners just don't get to hear much of them.

What was previously a talk show during the morning hours has become a music-based program.

Listeners will still hear them quickly introducing songs and giving traffic and weather reports, but that's about the extent of their participation, according to Gossip Extra.

Are you a listener of the KVJ Show since their move to Hits 97.3?

What do you think about the changes?

